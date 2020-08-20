DALTON TWP. – It was a big win for the republicans earlier this month in Dalton Township.
Three republicans running for positions at the township won their primaries, and will be on the ballot come this November. According to Jeffrey Martin, one of the republicans that won their primaries, the current township board is made up entirely of democrats.
“The primary itself was kind of close, you know, and we haven’t had a republican run in Dalton Township since the early 2000s. I believe someone mentioned it has been over 30-years since one has been in office,” said Martin.
Martin will be running against Tony Barnes who currently serves as the township supervisor. The other two candidates are Gerold Flater who is running for treasurer, and Leeland Witte who is running to become a township board member.
Martin said he won by only eight votes, and that a recount is expected to be made later this year. Although he said he isn’t too worried, and thinks it is unlikely that the count would change that dramatically.
Martin doesn’t have a background in politics, and if he were to win his race this would be the first time he has held office. His decision to run is connected to the legal battle between Dalton Township and Hidden Creek Farms.
To recap, in 2019 the farm was sued by both the township and the neighboring residents Ken and Debra Wentworth. One lawsuit claims that the farm is public nuisance due to the smell of the farm, and the aimed to shut down the retail operation of the farm which claims the farm is zoned for residential use and not commercial.
Martin, who is a Hidden Creek Farms customer, decided he couldn’t simply stand-by and decided to get involved.
“It was an escalation, 15-months ago. I’m like, Oh man. If I don’t do anything in this, there are no level of politics where I would do anything ever, now its personally affecting my life. So I said, ‘Alright, I have to do something,’” said Martin.
“So, I wrote an article, because I have a blog. […] I just wrote an article, and I thought that it’ll be a series, and maybe I’ll observe and just point out kind of what’s happening.”
But later on, Martin felt starting a website wasn’t going to be enough. He then started a website and a Facebook group as an alternative to the township’s own social media account.
The next step was to begin organizing people, he said he managed to get a large group of people to attend a meeting to support an unofficial petition calling for the resignation of Tony Barnes. From there he helped in the efforts to have Barnes recalled.
The logical next step he said was to run for office.
Apparently, according to Martin, there is a belief among some Dalton Township residents that there is a law on the books that only democrats can serve on the township board. Martin said that isn’t really the case.
He said he ended up writing a couple articles on his website to bust that myth, but to truly prove it he had to bust through that barrier. Martin said he was the first republican to file in Dalton Township this last election, and then encouraged the others to follow suit.
Managing a campaign has been more work than Martin could have expected. He said it is a mentally stressful endeavor, and he hasn’t even begun fundraising yet, but has plans to begin doing so.
His goal, if elected, is restoring the checks and balances to Dalton Township government. He wants there to be different opinions on the board so that issues can be debated, and he wants to make sure meetings are broadcasted and recorded; which he said wasn’t happening previously.
Visit Martins website at: http://www.jeffreyalexandermartin.com