DALTON TWP. – On May 2 at approximately 6:15 p.m., a single-vehicle fatal crash occurred on Holton Rd near Old Orchard Lane.
A vehicle was traveling southwest on Holton Road and drove off of the roadway, colliding into a tree and then overturned.
The vehicle was occupied by only the driver whowas identified as a 69-year-old male from Muskegon Township. He was likely experiencing a medical problem just before the crash.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was wearing a seatbelt and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.
The Muskegon County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is continuing the investigation. MCSO was assisted at the scene by the Michigan State Police, ProMED, Dalton Township Fire Department and the Muskegon Township Fire Department.