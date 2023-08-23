The Dalton Township board approved two new trustees during its Aug. 14 meeting. Scott Christmas and Michael Bennett were each voted onto the board.
The positions were vacated when married couple Kerry and Renea Knight resigned to pursue Kerry's new job out of state. Christmas and Bennett were among eight candidates for the trustee positions, most of whom spoke at the meeting.
"I think we have an excellent slate, a really good pool," township supervisor Jeffrey Martin said just prior to the appointment of the two trustees. "There are several people I like for the position, but obviously we can only pick two."
Christmas and Bennett will serve out the remainder of the Knights' term, which lasts through the 2024 election. Christmas was unanimously approved by the five remaining trustees, and Bennett was approved 4-1, with Nola Twining dissenting.
"Leadership embodies my values," Christmas said in the meeting. "I hope to exude those same values through well-informed decisions, financially responsible decisions, responding to the needs of our community with clear and transparent communication."
Christmas is a township resident for nearly 20 years and works for Comcast in Muskegon County. He said he received the company's blessing to pursue the trustee position and added he would recuse himself from discussion if any matter involving his employer came up on the agenda. He has a horse hobby farm on Staple Road.
"I've observed leaders here navigate troubled water from time to time, and honestly, you've done that very well," Christmas said to the board. "I want to commend you on that...My faith in God and His gift of freedom, and the inspired foundational documents of this great country, have been my lighthouse in a foggy world we live in."
Bennett, who also spoke at the meeting, joked he is new to the township compared to other candidates, having been in Dalton six years, but said former board members recommended he pursue a trustee position. He spent 20 years in law enforcement, and said he was involved in negotiating the Central Road paving project that made waves in the township earlier this year.
Chris Hall, Julie Stewart, William Scott and Chris Gunn were other candidates to speak at the meeting. Hall is a former Dalton Township supervisor, holding the post from 2008-15 as part of a lengthy career in public service. Stewart and Gunn are longtime township residents, and Scott said he has lived in the township for about a year after having owned property there for 15.
Village of Lakewood Club trustee Tammy Verhoeven also applied for the position but did not speak at the meeting.
Other business conducted at the township meeting included the authorization of $15,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase a Rokon Trail Breaker motorcycle. The motorcycle will be used to better access trails and forest area in the township, which will assist in removal and care for those injured on the township's off-road vehicle trails or in forested areas. As part of the resolution, the township said any ARPA funds not used by the end of the allocation period, the end of 2024, will be designated for road repair.
The township also passed a fire millage renewal and a millage increase in the Aug. 8 election, the only vote of note taken in that election. The township overwhelmingly passed the renewal, which retained the current rate of 1.1446 mills from 2026-42, and passed the millage increase by a margin of 626-545, or about 53 percent of the vote. The increase of 0.85 mills will enable the township to hire full-time firefighters, which should increase response efficiency.