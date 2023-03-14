TWIN LAKE — Several attendees took umbrage Monday night when the Dalton Township board did not approve a special assessment project that would pave a portion of Central Road. The board split the vote 3-3, with clerk Tracy DeMarse absent.
The three board members to oppose the measure - Kerry Knight, Lee Witte and Kristy Miles - did so because of concerns about the cost and how it would affect the homeowners along that stretch of road, which stretches from the Bard Road intersection to the Riley Thompson Road intersection. (Supervisor Jeffrey Martin, Renea Knight and Nola Twining voted in favor.) Knight in particular said he was concerned that the cost might force homeowners from their homes and he would be unable to live with himself if it did.
Three formal letters of objection to the project were submitted to the board out of the 24 homeowners that would be affected. The total cost of the project was set to be about $250,000, or roughly $10,000 per parcel of land.
The special assessment petition was originally approved last fall, Martin said, and the Muskegon County Road Commission submitted the township an estimate of the cost in response.
There is a procedure by which the project could have gone forward with the objections, with the objecting property owners then taking their case to the Michigan Tax Tribunal to be exempted from paying for the project, but it is unclear what their chances of success would have been.
Martin said to pave that section of road has to be done in a special assessment project because the township cannot fund it given its current budget. He believes the best way to fund that and other more intensive road improvements would be by passing a millage that would affect all township taxpayers, but that's not an effort he believes would succeed.
"To pave that section of road would take more than the township's budget for all of the road projects for a year," Martin said. "If you want to do more to your road than it would make sense for the township to contribute towards, you can do a special assessment process where the people that are affected would pay for it...We've had special assessments before. Michillinda (Road) happened last year, paving a section of road there.
"It's a tragedy of the commons, where everyone needs to contribute, but some people would claim, and it's true, that they don't get as much benefit out of it."
Discussion among the board and meeting attendees suggested that perhaps restructuring the cost of the project so each homeowner's contribution would be determined by the acreage of their land rather than a straight per-parcel rate might draw more support, but Martin is bearish on that idea as well.
"I told Mark (Grant, the petitioner), 'I guarantee you, it'll be a political mess,' and he didn't think it would because so many people were in support of it," Martin said. "Now he believes me, of course, because these always are. Rearranging it by acreage or by frontage, none of those will solve it."
Because the board did not advance the proposal, the process will have to restart from the beginning, though several attendees asked Martin to check and see if bylaws could force a revote with the entire board present since the six that were there resulted in an even split. Martin told them he would check into that.
The board tackled several other matters in the meeting, including approving a planning commission recommendation to permit Thunderbird Raceway to extend the usual 11 p.m. deadline to complete its races to 11:45 for the 2023 season. The 11:45 time was a compromise after the raceway had requested a midnight deadline; it has been granted an extended deadline the past two racing seasons. The raceway also received a permanent approval to sell concessions after having previously been able to do so on a trial basis.
The board approved an application for a state Spark grant with the hope of renovating Beegle Field with new baseball diamonds, pickleball courts, a parking lot and new playground equipment. The board noted the several letters of recommendation submitted to the state Department of Natural Resources by various local groups for the grant, including from Whitehall Middle School principal CJ Van Wieren, Reeths-Puffer superintendent Steve Edwards and state senator Jon Bumstead.
The board elected to table the issue of senior millage funds allocation for now after some discussion of possible uses for the funds. Martin noted that while the state has approved the allocated funds, they have not yet been made available to the township, which was the cause of some of the uncertainty of what to do with them.