Dalton Township board members Kerry and Renea Wright will resign their positions next month because Kerry Wright has accepted a job in Mississippi, it was announced at Monday's township board meeting.
The Wrights, a married couple, will resign effective Aug. 7. Renea Wright was absent from Monday's meeting due to a scheduling conflict, but wrote a letter to the board expressing that her and Kerry's time on the board (their terms both began in 2020) has reinforced to them how important being involved in local politics is. The couple will sell their Dalton Township home.
Kerry's new job will be with a dredging company which serves the Gulf Coast region but is based in Mississippi, supervisor Jeff Martin said.
The township is now seeking applications to fill the Knights' positions on the board, with appointments scheduled to take place at the Aug. 14 meeting. Applicants must have lived in Dalton Township for at least 30 days and be 18 years of age or older, and must take an oath of office before the township clerk or other qualified officer. Martin said any interested applicant who contacts him via email at supervisor@daltontownship.org prior to Aug. 9 can have their case for one of the open positions put into the Aug. 14 meeting packet. Successful applicants would serve out the Knights' term, which goes through the 2024 election.
The board unanimously approved a minimum bid be set for a 0.16-acre parcel of land on Middle Lake Road. Described as "an odd little piece of property," the parcel is open for the township to keep or sell, and the board determined selling was the preferred option. The board also unanimously declined to purchase any of the foreclosed parcels of land that were available to the township
The board fielded a public comment from Rev. Lady Guinevere Haworth, pastor of the Unity of Faith Church based in Dearborn, although it once had a branch in Muskegon. Haworth said she is interested in entering into an arrangement to purchase back a parcel of land on Hill Street in Twin Lake with the intent of constructing a refuge or retreat for people who need to regroup or refocus, which could double as an event space available for rent. Martin said Haworth had previously felt her church should be given the land by the township but has adopted a more conciliatory posture since then. The process of accepting bids and selling the land would take at least three meetings.