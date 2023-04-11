Reversing course from last month, the Dalton Township board unanimously approved a public hearing for the Central Road special assessment paving project Monday evening at its monthly meeting.
The project, set to stretch from the Bard Road intersection to the Riley Thompson Road intersection, faced a deadlocked 3-3 vote last month because one board member, clerk Tracy DeMarse, wasn't at the meeting to break the tie. Supervisor Jeffrey Martin fielded objections after the meeting and said he would check with the township's legal counsel on whether another vote was possible. It was, and this time it passed unanimously, along with a third resolution to approve the formal hearing. The board could give final approval to the project at May's meeting, scheduled for May 8.
Martin, who did vote for the project in March, said the board members who had originally voted against it - Kerry Knight, Lee Witte and Kristy Miles - changed course after hearing that even three of the four landowners who wrote forma objections to the project wanted to see it go through. Two of the objections were merely legal tactics so that those landowners could appeal to the state tax tribunal to be exempted from paying their portion of the project, which is slated to cost about $250,000 and be split among the owners of the 24 parcels of land affected. Martin said a third also objected to the project but believed since the majority of landowners had not objected that the project should go through.
"Having a couple of the people speak after the vote last month surprised a couple of people who had voted against it," Martin said.
Martin added during the meeting that since last month's meeting, a fourth landowner had lodged an objection to the project. Despite the delays - the original petition from resident Mark Grant to move forward with the special assessment was accepted last fall - the paving project is still slated to be completed later this year if the board gives final approval in May.
Also at Monday's meeting, the township board approved a usage for its senior millage fund allocation. The board had tabled the issue at March's meeting but came up with an agreeable solution in the interim, with unanimous approval of a motion to allocate the remaining $13,332 from the allocation to repair seniors' driveways that were inadvertently damaged by snowplows over the winter. Any remaining money from the allocation will be moved to the SafeSeniors of West Michigan fund, which aids senior victims of abuse in Muskegon, Ottawa and Oceana counties.
The board also approved a usage of $26,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds for maintenance of the township's portion of the Fred Meijer/Berry Junction bike trail. Martin said the township needs neighboring townships and the county commission to also approve funds for bike trail maintenance in order for those funds to move forward.
"It wouldn't be outrageous if it got stopped along the way," Martin said.