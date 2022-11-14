An "armed and dangerous" man remains at large after assaulting a police officer last Saturday in Dalton Township.
Randy Rinard, a suspect in a stolen vehicle case, was located at Lakewood Quick Stop on Kenwood Boulevard and fled during questioning, according to the county sheriff's office. He "was combative and assaulted the deputy" when the deputy caught up to him before again fleeing. He displayed a knife and entered a nearby house where police say he had been staying. Emergency response teams arrived to assist in Rinard's apprehension, but were unsuccessful.
During the altercation, a community citizen with a concealed pistol permit drew his gun in defense of the deputy. The sheriff's office thanked the unnamed citizen on behalf of the law enforcement community.
The sheriff's office asks anyone with information about Rinard's whereabouts to contact them at 231-724-6259 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.