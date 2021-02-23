GRANT TWP. – Dan Yost always figured one day he would become the Grant Township fire chief, but never under the circumstances in which he did.
Prior to Yost taking over, Roland Brooks had served as the township’s fire chief for the past 40-years. But on Dec. 20 Brooks passed away from complications related to COVID-19.
At the time, Yost had been the assistant fire chief, but was suddenly put into command of the fire department. He was serving as the interim-chief from December onwards until his official swearing in on Feb. 2.
Although Yost was an assistant chief under Brooks a clear line of succession wasn’t always a sure thing. But he said he was chosen by the other fire fighters to be their leader and was then confirmed by the Grant Township board.
Yost also said it had been Brooks’ wish that he be the next chief. He said he would have preferred he receive his promotion under different circumstances.
“It's pretty emotional. Really, it's bittersweet, because one it's something that I think that we've kind of expected and wanted to always have happen, but at the same time, not at this timing,” said Yost speaking about being made fire chief.
Right now, he said a lot of what his job has been is picking up the pieces that were left behind by Brooks’ death and another experienced fire fighter that passed away in the line of duty back in November.
“We're trying to keep things somewhat as business as usual, but really, I've told all of our guys and girls that we’re going to focus on restructuring this year. That's a big thing.
“There's still a lot of healing that's happening on our department, because you know we were very close to these gentlemen, and they were a big part of our department.”