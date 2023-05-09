The Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that the 15th annual Dancing with the Local Stars event generated $250,884, which will be donated to food pantries and food programs throughout Muskegon, lower Oceana, and upper Ottawa counties.
“This event has generated more than $1.8 million over the past 15 years,” DWTLS Co-chairwoman Mary Kendall said.
“Dancing with the Local Stars is a remarkable event that brings together so many unique individuals within our community for a common cause of helping feed the hungry in our community,” Kendall said. “We are incredibly appreciative of their dedication and willingness to get outside their comfort zones to help with our cause. This year’s donations will make a tremendous impact for many.”
This year, 38 community stars joined 12 professional dancers to put on three identical performances Feb. 24-25 at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center Delta Hotels by Marriott in downtown Muskegon. The shows were emceed by previous participants.
The results of this year’s DWTLS fundraising were revealed publicly during WDCC’s April general membership lunch meeting with over 100 members and 40 guests, including our dancers, in attendance.
Proceeds will support 40 local food pantries and food programs in lower Oceana, upper Ottawa, and Muskegon counties.
"Our Dancing with the Local Stars committee couldn’t be more proud or excited about the 2023 season results of over a quarter million dollars,” DWTLS Co-chairwoman Karen Mogdics said. “We are grateful for all of our generous sponsors and our community that continues to support our event annually.”
Jannette Bole, Co-chairwoman added, “The creative fundraising by our dancers prior to our event doors opening exceeded our expectations and beat prior records. The dancers are challenged to think of ways they can uniquely raise money and awareness to the cause when they are teamed up at the Meet & Greet in November. They sure raised the bar for next year.”