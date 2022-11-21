The Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that 38 new community stars including local dignitaries, business owners, and people of interest will comprise its cast for the organization’s 15th annual Dancing with the Local Stars.
The community stars will join 12 professional dancers to put on three identical performances in 2023: Feb. 24, evening; and Feb. 25, matinee, and evening. Emceed by previous participants, the show’s theme this year is Fabulous 50’s.
“In 2022 this WDCC produced event raised $258,240 with the help of our enthusiastic dancers, the donations of our generous sponsors and the donations from community members,” said co-chairwoman Mary Kendall.
Proceeds will once again support local food pantries and food programs in lower Oceana, upper Ottawa, and Muskegon counties.
“Between the pandemic and the fluctuating economy, one thing has remained certain – this community’s love and support of others. Dancing with the Local Stars remains the community event that everyone can count on to make an impact in a fun and engaging way,” Kendall said. “Our mission is to give back to our community by stocking the many empty food pantries after the holidays when they’re at their leanest. No one in our community should ever go to bed hungry.”
The community stars are:
Liberty Abraham, Nurse Practitioner at Premier Health MD
Amanda Alexander, Senior Vice President of Sales at iHeartMedia West Michigan
Beth Bessinger, Artist and Retired Teacher
Daniel Bonner, Outdoor Adventure Specialist at Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
Thea Brown, Support Coordinator at Senior Resources of West Michigan
Josh Bytwerk, Executive Director of Love in Action Tri-Cities
Andrew Cutler, President of Muskegon Brake and Tire
Mario Flores, Branch Manager of VanDyk Mortgage Corporation
Eddie Fortenbacher, Founder and Co-owner of Fort Freight, LLC
Jeff Fortenbacher, CEO of Access Health
Josh Foster, Owner of Ade’s Collision Service
Karmen Gearhart, Certified Financial Planner and Co-founder of Kar-Mel Financial Planners
David Hatter, Business Analyst at Skytron of Grand Rapids
Mike Huston, CPA, Finance Director for the City of North Muskegon
Nichole Imhoff, Travel Registered Nurse
Samantha Jaggassar, RN, serving Muskegon; Health & Science Academy Instructor at Muskegon Career Tech Center; and Teacher at Baker College-Muskegon
Michael King, General Manager of Cannon-Muskegon Corporation
Nichole Lamb, Family Nurse Practitioner at Muskegon Family Care
Aaron Langlois, Outside Processing Buyer for GE Aerospace and Mayor of Roosevelt Park
Leigh Lohman, Residential Associate Broker at Capstone and the Owner of Unsalted Living
Dave Matuzeski, Co-owner and Photographer for RIVERSEDGE Lifestyle Photography & RE Still+Motion
LeighAnn Mikesell, Deputy City Manager of Muskegon
Mike Miller, Executive Director of Love, INC of Muskegon
Sara Moore, Co-owner/Creator of Wander West Michigan
Emily Morgenstern, Director of Marketing and Advocacy at Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce
Jon Munson, Sales Guru at Johnson Auto Sales
Katie Norton, Senior Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, Muskegon County
Chelsea Robinson, Food Service Director at AgeWell Services of West Michigan
Kendrah Robinson, Senior Assistant-Felony Division, Muskegon Public Defender’s Office
Maria Secord, Community Relations & Social Media Director at Betten Baker of Muskegon
Abby Selby, CPA, Founder of Selby Tax & Accounting, PC, Muskegon and Grand Haven
Joshua Spyker, Designer at Blended Furniture Market
Samara Tobar, Human Resources Business Partner at ABC Technologies
Carly Wasserman, Respiratory Therapist at Trinity Health
Toni Winskas, President of Muskegon Federal Credit Union
Julie Witte, Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner at Muskegon Family Care
Bob Zabavski, Registered Nurse at Mary Free Bed at Home
The dance professionals are:
Carly Adams, Diagnostic Medical Sonographer at Spectrum Health Butterworth and Blodgett Hospital, 11-year participant
Francine Calandro, Personal Trainer and Fitness Specialist at AgeWell Services Wellness Center, 15-year participant
Lisa Jirikovic, Retired Physical Therapist, 15-year participant
Patrick Johnson, President & CEO of West Michigan Flight Academy, Co-owner of PT Arts, LLC Performing Arts Consulting, Retired Dance Faculty at Grand Rapids Community College, 15-year participant
Chris Kuhn, Co-Owner & President of Seal-Tec, Inc. 4-year participant
Scott Mehlberg, Project Manager at Burke E. Porter Machine Co., 3-year participant
Sandy Nolan, Retired Owner of Sandy Nolan Kitchen & Bath Design and Model with Unique Model and Talent of Grand Rapids, 5-year participant
Michael Page, Jr., Dance Instructor at Social Dance Studio, Grand Rapids, 5-year participant
Hon. Brenda E. Sprader, Presiding Family Judge/Probate Judge, Probate Court of Muskegon County, 15-year participant
Mary Switzer, Manager of Lakeshore Neal Fitness Club at Boys & Girls Club of Muskegon, 14-year participant
Andrea VanBeek, RN, Director of Aesthetics at PremierMD Plus, 5-year participant
Patti Winsemius, Dance Instructor at Cassell Training Center, 2-year participant
“You could just feel the excitement and enthusiasm in the room as the 2023 community stars met their dance pros,” said DWTLS co-chairwoman Karen Mogdics. “We have been fortunate that each year the dance teams have dazzled us with their commitment to the cause as well as their unique fundraising efforts. We are excited to see how the teams this year will help us make a significant difference in our community.”
Cast members will distribute community canisters throughout the area as well as organize a variety of fundraising activities. Those funds will be collected and go toward team totals to win the opportunity to have additional donations gifted to their favorite food-focused charities.
Evening performance tickets cost $65, and matinee tickets cost $60. Tickets will be available to purchase online starting Jan. 2 by visiting womensdivision.org or calling 231-798-4244.
Potential sponsors are encouraged to call or email Cindy Timmerman at 616-204-6918 or cbtimmerman2020@gmail.com.
All proceeds will be distributed to local food pantries or food programs that apply. Applications can be printed from the organization's website, womensdivision.org.