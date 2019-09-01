Chicago-based db³ Agricultural Solutions has confirmed it’s intent to purchase the former North Muskegon Business Park (500 Agard Rd., Dalton Township) and has plans to turn the site into Sensi Park, an innovative agricultural industrial park that will allow cannabis growers to expand their operations at a fraction of the cost.
The new facility, built in partnership with Dalton Township, Muskegon City, Muskegon County and Muskegon Township, will provide 350,000 square feet to cultivate crops as well as an economic boost to the region.
“Our nuanced approach to developing this park is not only unique for the Midwest, it’s a unique concept globally,” said Stevan Bratic, New Customer Development for Sensi Park. “We’ve already had interest from companies around the world. Our vision is to allow businesses to grow their crops anywhere, anytime and profitably.”
With a proven background in property development and IT, the founders of db³ have set up the agricultural park similar to a shopping mall concept. Growers can rent out space and expand within the building while taking advantage of central offerings like state-of-the-art security systems, a cogeneration power supply and an innovation center for R&D. Tenants will also have access to real-time data during the growing process as the facility uses the latest in technology.
“We’ve spoken to hundreds of growers to find out what they’d need in a facility. In many cases, entrepreneurs and business owners lack the capital and funds to expand their operations, and this model solves the problem,” said Bratic. “Affordable power is another factor, and our on-site power plant provides them with the infrastructure they need.”
Thaddeus Setla, CEO of Wicked Root, a pharmaceutical-grade cannabis grower and anchor tenant of the new property, explained: “db³ provides the framework for my operation, so I can focus on building the brand. The economic impact we can make in Michigan is multiplied by ten because of our partnership with them.”
The facility will also bring jobs to the area, creating an estimated 250 new jobs during construction with a potential 9.9 million dollar economic impact. Construction is set to begin in the fourth quarter of 2019 and completed in 2020. In addition to economic revenue, the park will provide space for the community to enjoy, separate from the growing facility.
Michigan has been an early adopter of cannabis in the Midwest, with the second-highest holders of medical marijuana cards in the nation. The state is set to allow the sale of recreational marijuana in early 2020.
Based in Chicago, db³ Agricultural Solutions is a real estate development company that leverages entrepreneurial spirit, high-tech development expertise and leading-edge construction techniques to build customer businesses, foster economic growth, and reinvigorate communities. For more information visit http://db3agso.com.