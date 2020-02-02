MUSKEGON – A soldier may leave the war but the war may never leave the soldier. That's where the Muskegon County Department of Veterans Affairs assists veterans struggling to re-enter civilian life.
This organization fights everyday to meet the needs of all the Muskegon veterans who reach out to them for assistance. The My Auto group decided to donate a van to help this worthy group continue their mission.
The My Auto Group General Manager Mike Kaffenberger wanted to do something more for this deserving group. "We've sponsored food and hygiene drives and fundraisers, but we felt that we needed to do more, something bigger, " said Kaffenberger, who served in the army himself. "The debt that we owe them can never be fully paid. The least we can do is assist them in their time of need."
The My Auto Group reached out to the Veteran Affairs department and their biggest request was transportation. Many volunteers transport veterans in their own vehicles which can cause a liability issue. Many Veterans struggle with getting to and from essential appointments.
"Many times Vets are subject to changing bus routes and times. That makes it more difficult for them to get appointments," said Veteran Services Director Michael Baauw.
"This donation will also allow some of our housebound veterans get to the grocery store or help them receive services at the Wyoming clinic."
The van, wrapped by Halfshell Graphics, was delivered to the Veteran Affairs office Monday, January 27. The Veteran Affairs office is located at 165 E. Apple Ave. For more information on Veteran Services please contact 231-724-7143 or reach Michael Baauw directly at 231-286-5182.