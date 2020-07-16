Kathleen R. “Kelli” Aebig, age 82, of Rothbury, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Shelby. She was born March 17, 1938 in Lenox Township in Macomb County to Glenn and Mabel (Cards) Lownds. She married Charles Bosch in March of 1960. He passed away on October 14, 1974.
Kelli grew up in the Montague area and retired from Plumbs in Whitehall after many years. She attended New Era Reformed Church for many years. Kelli loved gardening and crocheting. She crocheted hats for preemies to donate to the NICU and she crocheted scarves and hats for the homeless and donated them to charities in Oceana County. She also loved to be a part of the Oceana County Historical Society.
Kelli is survived by her three children, Glenn (Bonnie) Bosch, Robert (Paulette) Bosch and Jennifer (Glen) Davey; brother, Roy (Jan) Lownds; sister-in-law, Mavis Lownds; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and her niece and caretaker, Cindy Neubauer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Bosch; daughter, Jessica Bosch; parents, Glenn and Mabel Lownds; brother, Keith Lownds; and sisters, Myrna Lownds and Beryl Neubauer.
There will be no services for Kelli. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home in Shelby. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.