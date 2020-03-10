Whitehall, MI (49461)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with a mix of light rain and snow late. Low near 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with a mix of light rain and snow late. Low near 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%.