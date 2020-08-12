Elaine Joyce Belinger, 73, of Whitehall, passed away at home Sunday, August 9, 2020, after a courageous six year battle with cancer. She was born April 12, 1947, in Muskegon, the daughter of Edward and Ethel (Misek) Wilkinson.
Elaine was a manager at Joann Fabrics for several years, and she also worked as an aide for the Whitehall Elementary and Middle Schools for over ten years until retiring in 2009. Elaine loved sewing and quilting, and was a well-known seamstress in town. During the holidays, Elaine made wreaths at Stibitz Tree Farm which gave her great joy. The most important part of Elaine’s life was her family, especially her grandchildren, whose activities and sporting events she always made sure to attend. Elaine was also very involved in the White Lake Giving Tree through St. James Catholic Church.
On May 9, 1970, at St. James Catholic Church, in Montague, Elaine married John “Jack” Belinger, who survives her. They celebrated their 50th anniversary in May with a drive-by parade which Elaine loved. Elaine is also survived by: her daughter, Kelly (Tim) Sahr of Alaska; her son, Brandon (Tina) Belinger of Montague; and four grandchildren, Bailey, Jarret, Bryton and Johnah.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, and her sisters, Evelyn and Ellen.
A Celebration of Elaine’s life will be held at a later due to Covid-19 restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elaine’s grandchildren’s education fund.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.