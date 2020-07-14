Mary passed unexpectedly on June 15 2020 in Sarasota Florida were she had resided since shortly after her graduation in 1977 from Montague High School.
She is survived by her husband, Andrea Gallo; Daughter, Lyndsay Bell( Ami Bensaid); Mother, Ann Bell; Sisters, Margo Bell-Belt ( Don ) Laura Hires ((Robert) Susan Britton (Stephen); nephew, nieces and dog Rosie, her faithful companion.
A rememberance gathering for family and friends will be held on Sunday August 16, 2020 between 1-3 at the home where she was raised in Montague.