Norman Lyle (Buster) Bell, a 40-year resident of Campo, California, formerly of Whitehall, Michigan died late April in Campo.
Norman was born October 1, 1954, in Muskegon, Michigan to Ambrose and Ann (Bierma) Bell. The 65-year old Campo resident was educated in Whitehall, Michigan and moved to Seattle, Washington in the early 1980s after which he moved to Campo. Mr. Bell is survived by his daughter Kimberly; two sisters, Mary Tait (Bill) of Campo, California and Kristine Slager (David) of Montague, Michigan, and one brother, Robert Bell of Whitehall, Michigan.