Betty Lou (Livingston) Homrich, doting wife, and loving mother, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, Saturday, February 22, 2020. She was born on September 1, 1930, in South Bend, Indiana and later adopted by Russell and Alvina Livingston.
Betty married Douglas Homrich on September 10, 1948 in Traverse City. Together they were blessed with ten children, and 63 years of marriage until his death in 2012. Betty loved watching and rooting for her Detroit Lions and Tigers, and rarely missed a game. She also loved watching and feeding cardinals from her bird feeders, reading, scratch tickets, and John Wayne movies. She was a loving, caring, compassionate woman who will be deeply missed.
Betty is survived by: her children, Sally Murray, of Bridgman, Thomas Homrich, of Fremont, Douglas (Janine) Homrich Jr., of Fremont, Elizabeth Michaelson, of Whitehall, Robert (Robin) Homrich, of Georgia, William (Deborah) Homrich, of Holton, Deborah (Ron) Wells, of Muskegon, and Susan Homrich, of Whitehall; 17 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Douglas Homrich Sr.; sons, John and Richard Homrich; mother, Alvina (Kolarik) Livingston; father Russell Livingston; brother, James Livingston; and son-in-law, Gary Murray
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 PM, on Saturday March 7, 2020, at the American Legion Algot Johnson Post 69, 803 E. Colby Street, Whitehall.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Don Rae VFW post #8846, 1061 Witham Road, North Muskegon, 49445.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel is in charge of arrangements.