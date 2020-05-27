Billiau, Herman Dean
Born July 9, 1932 in Petoskey to Herman Fredrick William Billiau and Georgia Anna Detwiler. Dean passed away on April 23, 2020 in Westland, MI.
Going by Dean, he married Gwen Ellen Steele of Birmingham, MI on October 26, 1957. They were married for 62 years until his death.
Dean is proceeded in death by parents, sisters Helen Elizabeth (Carl D.) Bradley, Anna Maxine (Francis Melvin) Hovey and Karen Rubinson. Brother’s Jesse Franklin (Lois Loraine Kesby) Billiau and Dale Alexander ( Dorothy Jeanne Gilbert) Billiau.
He is survived by sons Steven Earle (Sue) Billiau of Kingsley, MI, Kevin Dean (Ruth) Billiau of Grand Rapids, MI, and Douglas Neil (Dawn) Billiau of Westland, MI. Six grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Also, many nieces, nephews and friends.
Dean worked for the Michigan Department of Mental Health for 35 years. He held assignments in institutions at Caro (3 times), Plymouth and Fort Custer. His last assignment was as Administrative Officer at the Muskegon Regional Center for Developmental Disabilities for 22 years (retiring in 1988).
Longtime residents of Whitehall, MI, Dean and Gwen moved to ‘The Cottage’ on Clear lake in Montmorency County upon retirement. They always dreamed of living on a lake with abundance of wildlife, especially
birds. They would get visits from loons, deer, elk, and an occasional momma bear with cubs.
When not hosting family and friends, Dean enjoyed working in the yard decorating. His love of history and genealogy he became the family historian/genealogist. He shared and spoke at many family reunions.
Dean was a life time Master Mason and a member of Eastern Star. He held the highest office in the Lodge and Chapter.
Dean served as Elder/deacon at White Lake Congregational Church in Whitehall and Atlanta Congregational church in Montmorency County.
A memorial service is being planned. Interment will be at Roseland Park Cemetery in Berkley, MI.
Memorial contributions can be made to Presbyterian Villages of Michigan, The Foundation. Pvmfoundation.org/donate/.
Billiau, Gwen Ellen
Born April 24, 1934 in Detroit to Floyd Earle Steele and Eleanor Augusta Wilhelmina Rottger. Gwen passed away on April 28, 2020 in Westland, MI.
On October 26, 1957, Gwen married Herman Dean Billiau. They were married for 62 years until Dean’s death.
Gwen is proceeded in death by husband Dean, parents, and sisters Lois Eleanor Shondell and Janet Rae Freeman.
She is survived by sons Steven Earle (Sue) Billiau of Kingsley, MI, Kevin Dean (Ruth) Billiau of Grand Rapids, MI, and Douglas Neil (Dawn) Billiau of Westland, MI. Six grandchildren and one great granddaughter.
Gwen attended Albion College and Western Michigan University. She was a Registered Occupational Therapist.
Gwen enjoyed family gatherings, and traveling throughout the US, with vacations to Hawaii, Alaska, numerous western and southeastern states, along with many special spots within Michigan.
Gwen was active in the Eastern Star organization serving as Worthy Matron of her chapter. She served the Grand Jurisdiction of Michigan as a Grand Committee person and was Appointed a Grand Officer for 1987/1988.
A memorial service is being planned. Interment will be at Roseland Park Cemetery in Berkley, MI.
Memorial contributions can be made to Presbyterian Villages of Michigan, The Foundation. Pvmfoundation.org/donate/.