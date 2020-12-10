James Earl Campbell III, 83, of Montague, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020, at his home. He was born September 10, 1937, in Pontiac, the son of James Earl Jr., and Clara (Hottman) Campbell.
James was a veteran of the US Navy, serving aboard the USS Saratoga. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and Jeeping. James also enjoyed following the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, and Red Wings Hockey. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather; spending time with his family was his greatest joy. James was a devout Christian who was a faithful member of St. James Lutheran Church in Montague.
James is survived by: his children, John Burris, Cindy (James) Gertiser, Matthew (Denise) Burris, James (Denise) Campbell, Rebecca Campbell, and David (Tracey) Campbell; 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and brother, Ronald (Janis) Campbell.
On April 5, 1968, James married Evangeline Annette (Johnson) Campbell, and she preceded him in death on April 10, 2019. He is also preceded in death by: his parents; and brother, Robert Campbell.
Memorial services will be conducted at St. James Lutheran Church at a later date. Interment will be in Fort Custer National Cemetery with Evangeline.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Lutheran Church, 8945 Stebbins Street, Montague, MI 49437.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.