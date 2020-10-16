Paul August Carson

Paul August Carlson, 90, of Whitehall, passed away October 13, 2020. He was born July 8, 1930, in Muskegon, the son of John August and Ruth Elizabeth (Bylund) Carlson.

A proud veteran, Paul served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict, and was a member of the Whitehall American Legion Algot Johnson Post #69. Paul enjoyed woodworking, hunting, and fishing. He was a former union pattern maker, former White River Township building inspector, and was well known at all the local restaurants.

Paul is survived by: his children, Randy (Nancy) Carlson, Roger (Sally) Carlson, and Ron (Darlene) Carlson; son-in-law, Grant (Jackie Current) Hendrixon; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

On April 3, 1954, Paul married Helen Loretta Olger, and she preceded him in death on September 14, 2011. Paul was also preceded in death by: his parents; and daughter, Rhonda Hendrixon.

Funeral services will be conducted privately.

Memorial contributions may be made to the White Lake Senior Center, 8741 Ferry Street, Montague, MI 49437.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

