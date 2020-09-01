Correction: In a previous edition we wrote that this event was taking place at the Eagles Club in Whitehall. We would like to apologize for any confusion this might've created. Below are the correct details.
Rick Lighton
March 27, 1953 ~ April 17, 2020
Please join us in celebrating Rick Lighton's life and accomplishments...
Sunday September 6th from 1pm to 4pm . Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions we are moving his celebration to the Svensson Boat House located at 1195 S Lake Street (across the street from the Eagles )