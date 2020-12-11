Daniel Anthony Chalmers, 81, of Montague, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020. He was born June 26, 1939, in Chicago, the son of Dominic and Cecilia (Kreczmer) Chalmers.
Dan was a proud member of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and the Whitehall American Legion Algot Johnson Post 69. He later was a union worker at Clarke Floor Machine and Howmet Aerospace. Dan had various hobbies, including hunting, fishing, camping, reading, and traveling. He also enjoyed crossword puzzles, Jeopardy, and smelt dipping in the UP.
Dan is survived by his wife, Loretta Chalmers; children, Jim (Kelly) Evans, Brenda (Marty) Green, and Lisa (Wayne) Pearo; grandchildren, Rita (Kevin Van Singel) Dekker, Jim (Caitlin) Parson, and Travis Evans; in-laws, Joanne (Jim) Greenert, Dale (Dianna) Wiggers, Darrell Wiggers, Jim (Pat) Wiggers, Barb Wiggers, and Dawn (Doug) Bow; and many nieces and nephews.
Dan was preceded in death by: his parents; brother, Tom Chalmers; and in-laws, Sandra and Orville Thomas, Mary Jane Wiggers, and Bruce Wiggers.
Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Whitehall American Legion Algot Johnson Post 69, 803 E Colby Street, Whitehall, MI 49461.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.