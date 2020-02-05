Constance M. Froster

Constance Mary “Connie” Froster, age 89, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020. A lifelong resident of Muskegon County and longtime resident of Montague, Connie was born in Muskegon on October 7, 1930, to Albert and Mary (Laskowicz) Kufta. She graduated in 1949 from St. Mary’s High School and was married to Raymond J. “Ray” Froster on September 5, 1953. He preceded her in death on July 16, 2014. Ray and Connie built their own home in Montague, even using the bricks from an abandoned church. Throughout their married lives, they were very active members of St. James Catholic Church in Montague. They worshipped at Mass nearly every day and were very devoted to Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. Connie’s love for the Blessed Virgin Mary exemplified itself in many ways, especially by often placing fresh flowers before her statue in the church. An extraordinarily hard worker, Connie preferred her wringer washer and enjoyed decorating her home for the seasons. She shoveled snow well into her 80’s. Connie is survived by a sister, Phyllis Kuharevicz; sister-in-law, Florence Postema; many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was also preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Genevieve and Jay DeKuiper; brothers-in-law: Robert Kuharevicz and Edward Postema; niece, Ann Marie Kuharevicz; and great-nephew, Patrick Kuharevicz. THE MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church (5149 Dowling St., Montague, MI 49437) with the Rev. Fr. Peter Ogomo and the Rev. Fr. Chris Rousch presiding. VISITATION with the family will be one hour prior to the mass at church. Entombment will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Muskegon. MEMORIALS to St. James Catholic Church or the Harbor Hospice Foundation will be appreciated. Share memories with the family at their On-line Guest Book at www.sytsemafh.com Arrangements by The Sytsema Chapel of Sytsema Funeral and Cremation Services, 737 Apple Ave., Muskegon, MI 49442 (231) 726-5210.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
Find a local business
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.