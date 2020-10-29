Cox, Helen M

Helen M. Cox, age 93, of Montague, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Grand Rapids. She was born April 9, 1927 in Hesperia, the daughter of Forest and Phoebe (Moore) Shaw. Helen was raised in Hesperia. She attended beauty school before working at Gerber Products. She married Allen Cox on March 23, 1957. They lived in Muskegon ten years before moving to Claybanks Township in 1967.
Helen was employed at Misco-Howmet Corporation for thirty-five years before retiring in 1988. She was a member of Claybanks United Methodist Church. Helen was a talented artist and woodcarver. She enjoyed working in her flower garden and had been a member of the Montague Dirt Daubers Club.
She is survived by her husband, Allen; her children, J. Sue (Rocky) Hillard, David Cox and Paul (Sadie) Keats; her grandchildren, Kurt (Sherry) Hillard, Clint (Chelsi) Hillard, Allison Cox, Brittney Cox and Kyle Cox; her great-grandchildren, Molly (Jeremy) Adkins, Laura (Kyle) Holman, Charlotte Cox and Tucker Hillard; and four great-grandchildren. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Wayne Cox and nine siblings.
Public visitation is tentatively scheduled for Saturday evening, October 31st at Harris Funeral Home in Shelby. Private family services due to COVID-19 precautions will be held at Claybanks United Methodist Church. Please go to http://www.harrisfhome.com or call 861-2360 to see the visitation schedule. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in Montague. Please consider Claybanks United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 104, Montague 49437 as a memoral.