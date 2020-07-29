Douglas Eugene Decker, 79, of Muskegon, passed away peacefully at home on July 23, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Doug was born January 11, 1941, in Trenton, the son of Frank J. and Dorine (Hier) Decker.
Doug graduated from Montague High School, class of 1959, and Elkhart Dental Tech School in Elkhart, Indiana. He managed a dental lab in Battle Creek, worked as an x-ray technician in Muskegon, and also worked at Automatic Spring in Grand Haven.
Doug was a member of Community United Methodist Church of North Muskegon and the White Lake Eagles. He enjoyed many outdoor activities including biking, birding, kayaking, fishing, and traveling. He took great pride in his yard and garden and especially loved spending time with his family. He was an inventive craftsman who could fix anything and was a hard-working, loyal friend to many.
Doug is survived by: his loving wife of 57 years, Linda (Snook); and adored daughters, Dawn (John) Kemp of Kalamazoo and Cristy (Mark) Brunger of Muskegon. Also surviving are his beloved grandchildren, Molly (John) Hermiz of Redwood City, California, Adam (Piper) Kemp of Vancouver, Washington, and Reese Brunger of Muskegon; brothers, John of White House, Tennessee, and Jim of Muskegon; and many nephews and nieces.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Janet Pobursky.
Cremation has taken place. The family has held a private memorial service, and a celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to the Community United Methodist Church of North Muskegon or the National Audubon Society.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.