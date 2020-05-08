Bobbie Leroy Engler, 85, of Montague, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020. He was born April 24, 1935, in Muskegon, the son of Owen and Johanna Engler. Bob was a veteran of the US Navy.
Bob married JoAnn McMillan in 1957. Together they enjoyed 58 years of marriage until her death in 2015. Bob was a graduate of Western Michigan University, where he earned his teaching degree. Bob worked and coached a variety of high school sports including football, wrestling, and girls basketball for Montague Schools from 1969 through the early 1990s. He always enjoyed running into past students and catching up on their lives. He considered his interactions with students to be his most rewarding aspect of teaching.
Following his time as an educator, Bob worked at the Muskegon wastewater treatment facility. Bob was an avid outdoorsman and shared his favorite passion of fishing with everyone. He was a Past President and member of the White Lake Area Sportfishing Association. He also enjoyed hunting, camping, gardening, birdwatching, and cross-country skiing. He always had a special place in his heart for his dogs. He was a stoic, giving, loving, generous man, who will be deeply missed.
Bob is survived by: his children, Lori (Bill) Gibson and Brian Engler; grandchildren, Michelle (Larry) Weaver, Staci Gibson, and Christopher (Amber) Gibson; six great-grandchildren; brother, David (Barbara) Engler; brother-in-law, Raymond McCormack; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by: his wife; his parents; brothers, Raymond and Owen Jr.; sisters, Elaine Tanner, Betty McCormack, and Dorothy Wytcherly.
Cremation will take place and a memorial service is being planned once COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.
Memorial contributions may be made to White Lake Area Sportfishing Association.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.