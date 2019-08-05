EVANS,
FRANCES E.
WHITEHALL
Frances Ellen (Engstrom) Evans, 51, of Whitehall, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Poppen Hospice Residence in Muskegon. She was born October 3, 1967, the daughter of Robert and Katherine (Kowalski) Engstrom.
Fran was many things to many people. She was the youngest sister to her eight siblings, deeply connected and close to every one of them. Fran was an Evans sister, daughter, and cousin too, loyal and loving and fun. She was favorite Aunt Fran to her many nieces and nephews. She was a devoted friend, always there when needed for help or celebration.
She was a hard worker, first, as a dental assistant for Dr. Charles Miller and then as the business manager for Morden Construction and Concrete, her and her husband’s masonry and concrete company. Her email address, ConcreteWife, described her perfectly!
Above all, Fran was a wife and mom. She adored her family. Dean was her high school sweetheart and they remained sweethearts for life, raising their children and living a big, happy, adventurous life. Fran spent every day focusing on her children. She cheered Luke and Camryn in their many sports (remember her cowbell?), made the meals for teams, taxied her children and all their friends, and was ready for a trip to the beach, movies, mall...whatever the kids wanted. She was a planner of trips: Cedar Point, Disney World, camping, skiing, snowmobiling, fishing. She made the best family dinners, the most amazing baked goods, and many delicious adult beverages! Her big generous heart and joyful laugh will be missed every day.
Fran is survived by her loving husband, Dean Evans Jr.; daughter, Camryn Evans; son, Lukas (girlfriend Lauren Baustert) Evans; father and mother- in-law, Dean and Cathie Evans; and siblings, Mary Engstrom, Bobbie (John)Knighton, Jane (Wayne) Gee, Vicki (Tom)King, Bridget (Vern) Eikrem, Mark (Debbie) Engstrom, Denise Jones, Tom (Mary) Engstrom, Tad (Becky) Evans, Aaron (Monica)Evans, Liz (Jarod) Russell, Tim (Sharon) Evans , and Laura (Richard) Stenberg, and many, many nieces and nephews.
Fran was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Katherine Engstrom; mother-in-law, Janice Evans; and brother, Daniel.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at St. James Catholic Church, 5149 Dowling St., Montague, with Rev. Peter Omogo presiding. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 9:00 AM until time of Mass. Private interment will be in Oakhurst Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made at the service to aid in Lukas and Camryn’s education expenses.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.