Evelyn Jean Vogel, 90, of Montague, passed away at home, surrounded by her family on February 14, 2020. She was born August 25, 1929, the daughter of Cecil and Ethel Deming.
She married Joseph Vogel on August 22, 1953, at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Beal City. They were married for 66 years and were blessed with six children.
Evelyn was strong in her faith, reflecting daily on the Catholic Saint of the Day. She was an active member of St. James Catholic Church in Montague, serving as Altar Guild President, ladies retreat chairperson, and hot lunch coordinator at St. James School. In addition, she also served as a 4-H leader and a Cub Scout leader.
Evelyn was an excellent mother and homemaker. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren cherished her lap. She used the pioneer skills of gardening, cooking, sewing, and knitting as taught by her mother. Later in life, she enjoyed traveling with her husband in their motorhome; catching the spring migration of warblers in Ohio and Michigan was a favorite trip. She especially treasured the time she was able to visit with her friends and family.
Although she was afflicted with chronic pain the last 25 years of her life, she never complained. When her crosses seemed unbearable, she would ask her husband to take her to the Pere Marquette Shrine near Ludington. The idyllic setting refreshed her spirit.
Evelyn is survived by: her husband, Joseph of Montague; children, Mike (Cindy) Vogel of Whitehall, Cathy (Tim) Baker of North Muskegon, Bernie (Nicki) Vogel of Troy, Ohio, Rosie (Steve Savastano) Vogel of Niles, and Dorothy (Scott Sorenson) Vogel of Traverse City; 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sisters, Eileen Reynolds of Louisville, Kentucky; brothers, Don Deming of Lum, and Carl Deming of Lapeer; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by: her son, Marty Vogel; great-granddaughter, Janna Abel; and sister, Ardeth Walton.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Monday, February 24, 2020, at St. James Catholic Church, 5149 Dowling Street, Montague, with Reverend Peter Omogo officiating. Interment will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, in Montague. Visitation will be held Sunday, February 23, 2020, from 4-7 PM, with the Rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, 413 South Mears Avenue, Whitehall.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or St. Labre Indian School. For those wishing to give a donation but will not be attending, memorial contributions may be mailed directly to the funeral home at 413 South Mears Avenue, Whitehall, Michigan 49461.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.