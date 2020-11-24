Richard Allen Fellows, 77, of Whitehall, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. He was born July 2, 1943, in Muskegon, the son of Richard and Dolly (Cady) Fellows.
Richard proudly served his country in the US Army, and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed camping and hunting, and was a Harley Davidson enthusiast. Richard was an outgoing man, never passing on the opportunity to help others; he always had a smile on his face and would light up the room when he arrived. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Richard is survived by: his children, Denise (Don) Johnson, Dean (Carol Roberts) Fellows, John (Lisa) Leister, and Chad Leister; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; siblings, Pam (Bob) Pickett, Sandy (Bill) Chappell, Brian Fellows, Gary Fellows, and Linda (Ron) Whitsell; and significant other, Diane Louise Cramer.
Richard was preceded in death by: his parents, Richard and Dolly Fellows; wife, Olivia Dee Fellows; and sister, Jackie (Bob) Vanderziel.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Richard in the spring.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.