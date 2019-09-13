Gerald Curtis Kari, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 due to liver cancer. He passed in his son’s home in Euless, Texas, surrounded with love and family by his side.
Gerald was born in Hancock, MI and grew up in Detroit, MI. He was the first of seven children born to Bill and Mae Kari; survived by 2 brothers. He moved to Montague, MI, where he married Karen Mikkelson and had 5 children; Brian Kari, Mark Kari, Dawn Kari-Ladd, Jerome Kari and Jody Kari; later on having 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He was a teacher and a coach for several sports at Muskegon Catholic High School and Montague High School and Middle School. He was a big supporter of Montague’s schooling and athletics throughout his whole life, as well as a big caregiver to the whole town.
A Memorial Service at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Montague, MI will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in his remembrance.