Helen Nannette (Nancy) (Hall) Dykstra Jeffries went to her eternal home January 31, 2020. Nancy was born in Muskegon, MI on September 13, 1931 to Carl Arthur (Art) and Julia (King) Hall. Preceding Nancy in death were her parents; her sister, Mary Hall; first husband, Edward Dykstra; second husband, Lavern (Jeff) Jeffries; son, Terrence (Terry) Dykstra; grandchildren, Emily Dykstra and Sean Dykstra.
Nancy is survived by her sons: Douglas (Maureen), Bradley (Jan) and David Dykstra; daughter-in-law, Mary Dykstra; step-daughter, Sue (Bob) Blanchette; siblings, Fredric Hall and Martha Folwell; grandchildren, Melanie, Amanda, Eric, Laura, Luz-Alba, Liliana, Jennifer, Noah, Zoe, Joseph, Melissa and Jessica; 18 great-granchildren; many nieces and nephews. Nancy graduated from Whitehall High School in 1949, married Edward Dykstra, moved to New Era and became a farmer. Nancy and Ed had 53 years working the farm and selling fruit at various farmer’s markets. They spent their winters in Florida for many years.
During their later years they traveled all over the USA. After Ed’s death Nancy attended a high school reunion and ran into a former high school beau (Jeff) whom she married a couple of years later. They also wintered in Florida, traveled and spent time at Jeff’s cabin. The funeral service will be Thursday, February 6, at 12:00 noon at The Lee Chapel of Sytsema Funeral and Cremation Services, 6291 S. Harvey St., Norton Shores, MI 49444. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the service. Burial will be in New Era Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Nancy may be made to Western Michigan Christian High School/Middle School, or the American Diabetes Association.