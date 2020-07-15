Margaret Finley Higgins, 94, beloved wife of the late Allen B. Higgins and loving mother of six, passed away peacefully at Mercy Health – Mercy Campus on July 8, 2020.
Born in Normal, Illinois, to Elbert J. and Wilhelmina Yale (Van Petten) Finley, Margaret was raised in Hudson, IL, and graduated from Normal Community High School in 1943. In 1947, she graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University, Bloomington, IL, where she was a proud member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.
On June 12, 1948, she married her college sweetheart, Allen B. Higgins, in Riverside, IL. They raised their family in nearby Berwyn. Retiring to Markesan, WI, in 1983, they subsequently moved to the White Lake area where they had been longtime summer residents.
Margaret was a member since 1958 and Past President of P.E.O., Chapter AV, Berwyn, IL, and Chapter EL, Whitehall, MI. She was a member of the White Lake United Methodist Church.
Margaret is survived by: her children, Amy H. Kidman of Mission Viejo, CA, Cynthia (Charles) Billington of Glencoe, IL, Janice M. Higgins of Neshkoro, WI, and Catherine (Scott) Brower of Springfield, IL; daughter-in-law, Linda of Plainville, MA; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends. A sixth great-grandchild is due in October.
Margaret was preceded in death by: her parents; brothers, Donald (Mary) and James (Eileen Rieger); husband, Allen; sons, James (Linda) and David F. Higgins; and grandson, A. Grant Kidman, Jr.
A memorial service will be held at a later date, and Margaret will be buried at Naperville Cemetery in Naperville, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the White Lake United Methodist Church; Cottey College, Nevada, MO; or NAMI.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.