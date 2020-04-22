Gerald Lee Jacobson, 88, of Whitehall, passed away peacefully April 19, 2020. He was born April 29, 1931, in Muskegon, the son of Helen and Jacob Jacobson.
Gerald grew up in Muskegon Heights and attended Muskegon Heights Public School System. Gerald’s athletic legacy began playing ball for the “Tigers” as well as the “City League.” Following high school, Gerald received a full ride scholarship to attend Hope College where he played both baseball and basketball. Gerald played Hope College Varsity basketball for four years, during which he received three MIAA awards. Hope College is also where he met and later married his lifelong partner of 49 years, Carol.
In 1954, Gerald moved his family to Whitehall where he lived the remainder of his life. Gerald was a beloved teacher for 39 years at Whitehall Public Schools, retiring in 1993. Upon retirement, Gerald was considered to be the last remaining licensed fulltime teacher in the State of Michigan to drive school bus. He coached WHS baseball, golf, football, with the majority of his years spent coaching basketball. Highlights of Gerald’s coaching career include the 1968 Boys Golf Championship, six District Basketball titles, Regional Basketball Championships in 1963 and 1965, and his induction in the WHS Hall of Fame.
Gerald loved the great outdoors with fantastic skiing, fishing, hunting, and camping experiences, including those “infamous” fish fries. He was featured in the magazine Michigan Outdoors for his unique stream fishing underhand cast technique.
Gerald is survived by: his three children, Nancy (Roger) Weller of Traverse City, Gordon Jacobson of Whitehall, and Laura (Bret) Hendrie of Buchanan; his two sisters-in-law, Marva (Wallace) Jacobson and Doris (Norman) Jacobson; brother-in-law, Stan (Charlotte) Yonker; and many nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren, and step-greatgrandchildren.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Helen and Jacob Jacobson; two brothers, Wallace Jacobson and Norman Jacobson; and his, wife Carol (Yonker).
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held for the immediate family. The family hopes to hold a memorial service for family friends in the near future. Your thoughts and messages can be shared online at www. beaconfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, please give to the charity or cause of your choice and passion.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.