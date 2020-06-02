Bobby Joe Jahn, of Rothbury, Michigan passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 29, 2020. Bobby was born July 20, 1940 in Muskegon, Michigan to Josephine and Forrest Jahn.
Bobby graduated from Montague High School in 1959. He enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served for four years. He was stationed in Darmstadt, Germany where he met the love of his life, Karin Zander. Bobby and Karin married on March 12, 1962. Bobby retired from Bayer in 1999. Bobby enjoyed working, putzing around in his garage, fishing, camping and being with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-eight years, Karin; daughter, Anneliese J. Hart; granddaughters, Jennifer Wilson and Nicole Wilson; great-grandchildren, Hailey Blohm, Dylan Blohm, and Jace Miller; and many nieces and nephews.. Bobby was preceded in death by his daughter, Regina Wilson, brothers, Forrest and Lindsey Jahn, and his parents, Forrest and Josephine Jahn.
No services will be held for Bobby. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home in Shelby.