Jane Marie Kauffman, 78, of Whitehall, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was born May 13, 1941, the daughter of Stanley and Helena (Krypel) Felcoski.
Jane married Waldo Kauffman on May 20, 2005. She worked most of her career as a caregiver. She was a life member of the White Lake VFW Post #3256 Auxiliary, American Legion Algot Johnson Post #69 Auxiliary, and the White Lake Eagles. She enjoyed her home and living with nature. She especially loved the animals and birds. Jane also enjoyed going to casinos, going out to eat and frequenting the market place. She was a loving, caring, beautiful woman who would take the time to help any family or friend in need. She will be deeply missed.
Jane is survived by: her husband, Waldo; children, Ted (Denise) Kurdziel Jr. and Jim (Susan Tiles) Kurdziel; grandchildren, Hunter (Kaitlin) Kurdziel, Alex (Chloe Llewelyn) Kurdziel, and Morgan Marvin; her brothers, Raymond Felcoski and Richard (Mickey) Felcoski; and her pets, Poopers and Girlie.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; brothers, Stanley Felcoski Jr, Frank Felcoski, and Joseph Felcoski; and sisters, Patricia Horn and Cecilia Zack.
Keeping with Jane’s wishes, cremation will take place and a celebration of Jane’s life will be planned in early summer.
