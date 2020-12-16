Arthur H. Jasick, age 86, of Whitehall, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020. Art was born April 5, 1934 in Shelby, the son of Stanley and Eleanor (Gurner) Jasick. He lived in Shelby before moving to Muskegon at the age of five. Art has resided in Whitehall since 1946.
He married Arlene Alfrejd on October 4, 1952. Art operated Art Jasick and Sons Builders and Art Jasick Realty for many years. He loved being with family, playing cards (especially set back) and was an avid reader. He also enjoyed antique cars especially Kaiser Frazers. Art was a member of St. James Catholic Church.
He is survived by the love of his life of seventy years, his wife, Arlene; his children, Gary (Cathy) Jasick, Guy (Rhonda) Jasick, Michael Jasick and Sharon Fisk; his grandchildren, Anthony (Melissa) Jasick, Adam Jasick, Shonda Tracy, Eric (Nicole) Tracy, Evan Jasick and Dana Jasick (and her husband, Ed Parcell); seven great-grandchildren; his best friend, Ed Kerbersky; and his loyal dog, Buffy. Art was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Artie, grandson, Kenneth Fisk, brothers, Louis Jasick and Stanley Jasick, Jr., and his sisters, Katherine Schihl, Bernice Knapp, Dorothy Schnieder, and Helen Hurtubise.
A private memorial service will be held for Art. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Montague. Please consider a donation in Art's memory to Future Champions Foundation, his grandson Adam's foundation that is building a primary school in Togo Africa. The address is 4421 Creekside Drive, Whitehall, MI 49461. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby. You may leave a condolence for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.