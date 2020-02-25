John Wayne Musgrove, 79, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020. He was born on September 18, 1940 in Detroit, Michigan.
John was adopted at birth by Hadley (Bud) and Esther Musgrove. He resided in Pontiac, Michigan, until age 13 when the family moved to Muskegon. He graduated from Muskegon High School Class of 1958. John attended Michigan State University and graduated with two majors. John retired in 1998 from the Naval Oceanographic office at Stennis Space Center in Mississippi, after 34 years of service as an Oceanographer. He traveled all over the world and spent many years at sea.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting and golf. He also grew roses for many years and became a judge and consulting Rosarian. John and his wife were members of the Grand Valley Rose Society and the American Rose Society. He was also a member of the Eagles Aerie #3214.
John is survived by: his wife, Margaret Rose nee Ake (Maggie) of 44 years; and daughters, Shawna and Jennifer.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; and daughter, Kerry.
Cremation will take place and at this time no immediate services are being planned. Interment will be at Montrose Cemetery, Montrose, Michigan.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Rose Society or Harbor Hospice.
