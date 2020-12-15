Harold Robert Kassner, 91, of Montague, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020. He was born February 9, 1929, at home in Whitehall, the son of Frederick and Violet (Christensen) Kassner.
Harold served his country in the U.S. Army, and was a veteran of the Korean War, having been stationed in Germany. On September 25, 1954, Harold married Harriette Ann (Nelson) Baker, in Whitehall. He retired from PCA (now Aludyne) in 1996.
A lifelong resident of the White Lake area, he was known by just about everyone as a local historian. Harold volunteered much of his time at the Montague Museum and loved to restore old photographs of the area. He was also interested in his own photography; he would often be found around town or riding around on his Puch scooter with a camera around his neck. He also enjoyed watching Antiques Road Show, Wheel of Fortune, and Jeopardy.
Harold was a good friend to his friends. There was a group of them that met on Fridays at Taco Bell, calling themselves the “Liars Club” because they enjoyed making up good stories. Along with his friends and family, he enjoyed traveling. Some notable trips include the Buckley Old Engine Show, EAA AirVenture airshow in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, walking the dikes in North Dakota, and the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. When visiting local lighthouses, he would always say it didn’t count as walking the pier unless you made it to the end and dipped your foot in the water.
Harold was a devout man of faith, having been an active member of the White Lake Baptist Church. He would attend prayer meetings and the men’s retreat up in Lake Ann, and really enjoyed driving the Sunday school and Awana bus. He grew award winning pumpkins for Pumpkin Fest, often taking first and second place; always making sure he grew pumpkins that he could donate to the children at the church.
Harold was a loving husband and father, and he loved spending time with all of his grandchildren.
Harold is survived by: his son, Jack (Renee) Kassner; daughters, Joanne Preihs, Eileen Wojewodzki, and Cindy (Darrell) Bassett; daughter-in-law, Tamie Kassner; grandchildren, Lynda Taylor, Steve (Randa) Preihs, Rachel Preihs, Melissa (Joshua) Green, Nathan (Crystal) Bassett, Dana Bassett, Jeffrey (DezaRae) Bassett, Naomi Kassner, Daniel (Amy) Kassner, Samantha (Austin) Vanderwest, Scott (Kelsey) Kassner, Ben Olsen, Jenna Olsen, and Matthew Olsen; 19 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-granddaughter, Paisleigh Skinner; sisters, Jeanette (Eugene) Greiner and Jeanne Putnam; sister-in-law, Carolyn Dubois; and best friends, Jack Lipka and Bill (Janice) Street.
Harold was preceded in death by: his parents, Frederick and Violet Kassner; wife, Harriette Kassner; sons, Jay Kassner and Herbert Kassner; grandsons, John Wojewodzki and David Taylor; sons-in-law, Alan Wojewodzki and Greg Preihs; brothers, Herbert Kassner and Charles Kassner; and sister, Dorothy Murphy.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM, Monday, December 14, 2020, at White Lake Baptist Church, 5280 Dowling Street, Montague, MI 49437, with Pastor Nathan Sabin officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM until time of services at the church. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, in Montague. You are asked to wear a mask for the services.
Memorial contributions may be made to White Lake Baptist Church or the Montague Museum Historical Association, 8717 Meade Street, Montague, MI 49437.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.