Hessell Kerkstra, 74, of Whitehall, passed away August 7, 2020, at his home. He was born September 21, 1945, in Zoutkamp, Netherlands, the son of Jan and Martha (Visser) Kerkstra.
Hess enjoyed driving his Harley anywhere with his wife, Mel. He loved computers and spent hours surfing the net, finding new music to listen to, and researching anything that he found interesting. He loved to see his grandchildren and to build things with them.
On October 14, 1978, Hessell married Melanie Ann Miller, and she survives him. He is also survived by: children, Mary Ann Kerkstra, Jodi (Michael) Phipps, Rhiannon “Annie” (Tim) Cummings, and William Kerkstra; grandchildren, Kaleb Kerkstra, Paige Phipps, Emily Cummings, Liam Cummings, Aiden Cummings, and Emerson Kerkstra; brother, Howard (Marjorie) Kerkstra; brother-in-law, William P. II (Rebecca) Miller; and nieces and nephews.
Hess was preceded in death by: his father, Jan Kerkstra; mother and step-father, Martha and Harold Scott; father and mother-in-law, SSGT William P. Miller and Donelda (LeTourneau) Miller; and grandson, Myles Carter Kerkstra.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM, Friday, August 14, 2020, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, 413 South Mears Avenue, Whitehall.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.