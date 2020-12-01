Arnold "Apples" William Kosloski, age 89, passed away suddenly due to complications of Covid-19, Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Muskegon, Michigan.
Arnie was born on September 18, 1931 in Alpena County, Michigan, to the late William (Bill) Kosloski and Olga (Kubbe) Kosloski. Arnie worked for the State of Michigan Department of Transportation, as a civil engineer.
He retired in 1989 allowing him to spend the many years he had left, with family and friends. He enjoyed and was an active member of the White Lake Eagles, in Whitehall for many decades. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it.
He left his fingerprints on many projects, due to his engineering ability. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing the lottery, watching sports, golfing and card games. Arnie was loved by all who knew him and his sense of humor was beyond compare.
He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his dog Major, daughters, Sandy (John) Seiler and Kathy Miller, sons Terry Kosloski and Larry Kosloski. Grandchildren Jayson, Jaymi, Jessica, Trisha, Chelsey and 12 great grandchildren. Surviving siblings, Betty, Jack (Dianne), Kenneth (Connie), Steve (Devon), Wayne (Jo), and Carolyn. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 57 years Beverly, a daughter, Debby Sue, a daughter-in-law Jeanette and brothers Bernie, Leo, Louie, and Ronald.
A Celebration of Life for this great man will be scheduled when it is safe, due to Covid-19. One of Arnie's last requests was that it be held at the White Lake Eagles. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: Mercy Health Muskegon via mercyhealth.com Heroes Among Us - COVID-19 Response, Office of Philanthropy (Muskegon).
Leave a tribute for Arnold at our website www.shorelinememorial.com Arrangements by Shoreline Memorial Services - Whitehall - (231)-893-5300.