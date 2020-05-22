KRING, Kay Marlene (Loveless), Kalamazoo, MI, Age 75, Died peacefully on May 13, 2020 following a tough fight with dementia. Kay was born to Donald and Grace (Skipper) Loveless in Kalamazoo, MI on June 14, 1944.
Kay was born and raised in Kalamazoo where she was a member of Third Reformed Church, she attended Northwood and graduated from Parchment in 1962. While growing up in Kalamazoo she participated in 4-H and Girl Scouts and would talk fondly of attending high school sporting events and car races with her dad.
She attended Western Michigan University, graduating in 1966 with a Bachelor of Science degree and a Teaching Certificate. She taught elementary school in Rockford, MI for several years prior to marrying and having children. Kay married David Kring on June 19, 1970 and they settled in Whitehall, MI where she resided for 45 years.
They had three children that Kay raised with love, kindness, and patience. Kay was an active member of White Lake Congregational UCC since 1971 where she taught Sunday school, was a member of Women’s Fellowship, helped with youth group activities, spent countless hours maintaining the memorial garden, provided food and service for family celebrations, and helped her church family in any way that she was able. Kay was a Cub Scout and Girl Scout Leader for 20-plus years combined.
She enjoyed watching her children participate in many different activities and rarely missed an event, performance, or a game. In her later years Kay enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She taught her grandchildren that “we have two hands for two cookies” and Oreos are the cookie of choice. What Kay may have been most well-known for was her ability to knit. Kay was rarely seen without her knitting bag.
Kay enjoyed knitting sweaters and blankets for her family but also provided hundreds of baby sweaters for local newborns and thousands of mittens that were given to school children in the area. Kay’s fingers are likely softly clinking together knitting needles in heaven as they are the most soothing sound to her and her children.
Kay is survived by her three children, Chris (Andrea) Kring of Zeeland, Dana (Paul) Stensberg of Gladstone, and Melissa (Brandon) Rumsey of Kalamazoo; grandchildren Owen and Rachel Kring, Paxton and Margaret Stensberg, Hazie Grace, Braeden, Camden, and Dawson Rumsey. She is also survived by her brother Donald (Barbara) Loveless; brothers-in-law Gerald (Judy) Kring and Thomas (Connie) Kring; many cousins; and nieces and nephews. Kay was preceded in death by her husband, David; parents, Donald and Grace Loveless; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gerald and Alice Kring.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations please be directed to the White Lake Area Food Pantry (1101 S. Mears Ave. Whitehall, MI 49461) or White Lake Congregational UCC Memorial Fund (1809 S. Mears Ave. Whitehall, MI 49461).
A celebration of Kay’s life will take place once restrictions are lifted and will be announced at a later date. Please visit Kay’s personalized webpage for online guestbook or to leave a condolence. Arrangements were made by the Langeland Family Funeral Home Burial & Cremation Services, 622 S Burdick St, Kalamazoo, MI 49007. https://www.langelands.com