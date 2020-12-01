Kroll, Lynn

Lynn W. Kroll, age 71, of Montague, went to home to heaven on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 following an illness of several months.
He was born March 8, 1949 in Muskegon, the son of Walter and Joyce (Stout) Kroll. He married Brenda Tousley in 1970. She passed away in 2015. He later married Romayne (Fechner) who survives him. Lynn was a life long resident of Grant Township. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving for thirty-five years. Lynn served in Operation Desert Storm.
He was an active member of the New Era Bible Church. Lynn was self-employed in home construction and served as the building inspector for White River and Blue Lake Townships and also as zoning administrator for Grant Township.
He is survived by his wife, Romayne; his son, Nathan (Kristina) Kroll; grandsons, Caleb and Joseph Kroll; his siblings, Glenn (Dawn deceased) Kroll, Carol (Calvin) Sisson and Gerald (Elizabeth) Kroll; and nieces and nephews. Besides his wife, Brenda, he was preceded in death by his parents.
Due to Covid-19 precautions, there will be a Celebration of Life Memorial Service in the spring, tentatively in early May. Please consider New Era Bible Church, 5308 S. Oceana Drive, New Era, MI 49446 as a memorial. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby www.harrisfhome.com.