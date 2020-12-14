Hans J. Lackner, 80, of Montague, formerly of Wantagh, New York, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020, at Mercy Health Mercy Campus in Muskegon. He was born October 7, 1940, in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, New York, the son of Hans and Louise Lackner.
Hans served in the US NAVY from 1959 to 1961. Afterwards he went to work for the phone companies for 40 years and retired in 2002. In his spare time, Hans loved being outdoors, gardening, fishing and spending time with his children. Hans was a talented artist, excelling at drawing; and was known to be able to fix just about anything.
Hans was very proud of his German-American heritage and enjoyed passing on its history and traditions to his children and grandchildren. He was a parishioner of St. James Catholic Church, in Montague, and a member of the American Legion when he lived in New York.
On April 5, 1964, at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church, in Greenpoint, Hans married the former Josephine L. Lopat, who survives him. He is also survived by: 3 daughters, Nicole Lackner of Peoria, Illinois, Krista (Thomas) Kinirons of Long Island, New York, and Helena (Brent) Beacom of Montague; 5 grandchildren, Sky Stackis, Therese Kinirons, Thomas Kinirons III, Lily Beacom; and Miles Beacom; his sister, Marion Tracy of Long Island, New York; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Hans was preceded in death by: his parents; 2 sisters, Clara and Dolores; and his brothers, William and Rudolph.
Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at St. James Catholic Church, Montague, with Father Bartholomew Okagbue celebrant. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, December 14, 2020, from 4-6 PM, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, 413 S. Mears Avenue, Whitehall.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.