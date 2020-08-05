Marvin J. Lipka, age 93, of Montague, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020.
Marvin was owner of Lipka Ice and Fuel. He had a livelong love of horses. He owned Lipka's Riding Stable for many years. He was a member of the Trail Blazer Saddle Club and a 4H leader for years.
Marvin was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church. He was a charter member of the Eagles and a member of the VFW and American Legion.
He is survived by his sons, Jerry (Barb) Lipka and Jon (Liz) Lipka; grandchildren, Amy Bolling, Jeff Lipka, Diana Porth, Lynn (Todd) Korstange, Michael (Cassie) Lipka, Kyle (Paige) Morningstar, Matthew Lipka (and Sky), and Jacob Lipka; great-grandchildren, Emma, Anna, James, Masin, Myles, Max, Molly, Finn, Fletcher and Ford; his special friend, Cindy Dalton and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Mayme Lipka, his wife, Delores, son, Jay, and brother, Glen.
Graveside services were held Wednesday, August 5th, 1 pm at Oak Grove Cemetery in Montague. Please direct any memorials to Montague United Methodist Church, 8555 Cook Street, Montague, MI 49437. Arrangements were by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby www.harrisfhome.com.