Barbara Louise Magee, 72, of Whitehall, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at home. She was born February 13, 1948, in Aurora, Illinois, the daughter of Wayne and Lillian (Robb) Traver.
Barbara was a devout Christian and an active member of Ferry Memorial Reformed Church in Montague. She was a loving mother, who enjoyed watching and feeding the birds, gardening and cooking. Most of all, Barbara loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Barbara is survived by: her son, Thomas (Lori) Magee of Fort Collins, Colorado; her daughter, Melissa Magee of Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland; 3 grandchildren, Casandra Magee, Corbin Magee and Anna Magee; her brother, Richard (Pat) Traver of Treynor, Iowa; her sister, Marilyn LeVasseur of North Aurora, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.
Barbara was preceded in death by: her parents; and her sister and brother-in-law, Lorraine and Gordon Boucon.
Private funeral services will be held at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Montgomery, Illinois.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
