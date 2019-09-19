Patricia Evelyn Bates, 79, of Montague, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. She was born March 16, 1940, the daughter of John and Anna Jancek.
Pat was blessed with five children in her life. She worked at Montague Public Schools as a bus driver for over 30 years. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, VFW AUX, and St. James Catholic Church. Pat enjoyed golf, bowling, dancing, drives up north, and luncheons with friends. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Eagles and for adoration at St. James Catholic Church.
Pat is survived by: her children, Tammy (Tim) Davison, Greg (Kathy) Bates, Paula (Curt) Murdoch, Dean (Renee) Bates, and Mitch (Theresa) Bates; 11 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; 10 brothers and 2 sisters; and her beloved grandchild, Brendan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Friday, September 27, 2019, at St. James Catholic Church, 5149 Dowling St., Montague, with Father Norman Droski officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019, from 5-7 PM at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, 413 S. Mears Avenue. Interment will take place at Our Lady of Assumption Cemetery in Rothbury.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Cancer Society.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.