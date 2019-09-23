Weather Alert

...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT MONDAY... ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WINDS...SOUTHWEST 15 TO 25 KNOTS BECOMING NORTHWEST. * WAVES...3 TO 7 FEET. * HIGH WAVE ACTION...STRONG CURRENTS AND DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS EXPECTED. WAVES WILL WASH OVER PIERS. * LOCATION...BEACHES FROM HOLLAND TO MANISTEE. * LAKESHORE FLOODING AND BEACH EROSION. LARGE WAVES MAY CAUSE FLOODING ALONG RIVER CHANNELS NEAR LAKE MICHIGAN. BEACHES AND DUNES MAY SEE EROSION. * BEACHES WITH PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS CONDITIONS INCLUDE GRAND HAVEN STATE PARK AND PERE MARQUETTE PARK IN MUSKEGON PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DANGEROUS SWIM CONDITIONS WILL EXIST. WAVES WILL WASH OVER PIERS, AND COULD SWEEP PEOPLE INTO THE LAKE. FURTHER BEACH EROSION CAN BE EXPECTED. &&