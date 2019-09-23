Peggy Studer, of Whitehall and formerly of Shelby, passed away peacefully with her sister by her side after a multi-year struggle with M.S. and cancer. During her illness she demonstrated courage, showed great character and was gracious to all who cared for her. Peggy was born in Hart Michigan, graduated from Shelby High School and Michigan State University. She had a variety of job experiences from farm work to creating beautiful floral and wreath arrangements that were admired and enjoyed by many.
Everyone marveled at her creative talents and positive spirit. She never complained, she shared her sunny outlook with everyone she came into contact with her. She will be remembered for her goodness and willingness to do whatever she could to make someone’s day better.
Peggy is remembered in love by her three brothers and one sister, Sam Studer (Kelly), Larry Studer, Bruce Studer (Molly), Judy James (Joe); Niece Lisa Studer-Palmer (Brian); nephews Scott Studer (Colleen), Wesley Studer and Andy James. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents Clare and Bernice Studer.
Visitation will be held Thursday, October 10th, 6-8 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Whitehall. A graveside service will be held Friday, October 11th, 10 a.m. at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Shelby. The memorial service will be held Friday, October 11th at noon at Faith Lutheran Church in Whitehall. Memorials may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church in Whitehall for a children’s after school program, 711 Alice Street, Whitehall, MI 49461 or to Oceana County 4-H Youth Program, 844 S. Griswold Street, Hart, MI 49420. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.