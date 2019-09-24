Phyllis A. Johnson, age 83, of Montague, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 in Muskegon. She was born May 9, 1936 in Muskegon to Harold and Wilma Steinman.
Phyllis was raised in East Muskegon and moved to the Montague/Rothbury area upon marrying Russell Johnson on January 21, 1955. The Johnsons lived in the area with the exception of fifteen years in Florida from 1983 to 1998.
Phyllis was a member of Rothbury Community Church. She enjoyed doing crafts and loved to sing and loved her church.
She is survived by her husband, Russell; her children, Sheila Stone, Theresa (Terry) King, Wendy (Dan) Tufts, Jacki (Tommy) Carey and Robin Owens; her grandchildren, Russ (Debie) Tufts, Josh (Tara) Tufts, Amy (Joe) Goodrich, Kristjan Stone, Jonathan Stone, Lisa Rust, Luann Tufts, Eric (Melissa) King, Scott (Tonya) Nottingham, Mark (Lindsey) Nottingham and Amanda (Eric) Deramiah; fifteen great-grandchildren; brother, Bill (Linda) Jewett; sister, Dee Versalle; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her grandson, Kevin Nottingham and brothers, Cleo Steinman, Darrell Steinman and Terry Peterson.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, September 26th, 6 pm at Rothbury Community Church with Pastor James Enns officiating. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in Rothbury. Please consider Rothbury Community Church as a memorial. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.