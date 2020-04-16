Przekop,
Joseph J. “Joe” Przekop, age 52, of Montague was called home to heaven on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Joe was born October 5, 1967 in Grand Rapids to Joseph L. Przekop and Nancy (Wheelock) Przekop.
He lived in Grand Rapids before moving to Muskegon at age of seven. After two years there, the Przekops moved to Montague. Joe graduated from Montague High School in 1985.
Joe enjoyed scuba diving in his younger years and had been a divemaster. He had been employed as a paramedic and coordinator for several years with Oceana County E.M.S. He was currently employed as an information services technician for Muskegon County. Joe was devoted to his children. He also enjoyed attending Renaissance Festivals.
He is survived by his children, Blake Przekop, Connor Przekop and Gabrielle Przekop; his parents, Joseph L. Przekop and Nancy Przekop; his brother, Scott (Debbie) Przekop; his nephew, Austin Przekop; his uncle, Robert Wheelock; and his companion, Alison Walton.
A private service will be held for Joe at this time due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in Montague. It is anticipated that there will also be a celebration of life at a later date. If you wish, memorials may be directed to the charity of your choice. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home in Shelby.